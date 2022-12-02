Left Menu

Energy stocks drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of U.S. jobs data

London's mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.3% by 0942 GMT. Bucking the sombre mood, shares of AJ Bell jumped 11.9% to top the index after Jefferies raised its rating for the investment platform to "buy" from "hold".

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:39 IST
Energy stocks drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of U.S. jobs data
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data, while investment platform AJ Bell helped limit losses in the mid-cap index after its upbeat annual earnings prompted an analyst upgrade.

Energy stocks led losses in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index after shedding 0.3%. Still, the benchmark index was set for a third straight weekly gain. Investor focus has turned to the U.S. employment data, due later in the day, as it is likely to show job growth in November at its smallest in nearly two years after mounting worries of a recession cooled demand for labour.

"Things could start tumbling down if we do see a strong (U.S.) jobs report today," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, Oanda. "If we see really strong jobs and wage growth, then that will cast significant doubt over whether we should be so heavily pricing in 50 basis points (hike), regardless of what (Fed Chair) Jerome Powell said a few days ago."

The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 12% since its October lows as new leadership tries to restore confidence in the British economy after a scuffed mini budget had frazzled markets. London's mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.3% by 0942 GMT.

Bucking the sombre mood, shares of AJ Bell jumped 11.9% to top the index after Jefferies raised its rating for the investment platform to "buy" from "hold". Heavyweight energy stocks lost 1.7%, with oil majors Shell and BP falling 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively, as crude prices dipped.

Rio Tinto slipped 1.5% after Citigroup cut the global miner's rating to "neutral" from "buy". Earlier this week, Rio had said it expects iron ore shipments in 2023 to be in the same range as this year's forecast, and warned costs would be higher. The broader industrial mining index fell 1.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022