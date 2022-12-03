Two Nepali nationals arrested for raping Russian tourist in Goa

A 37-year-old Russian national was allegedly raped by two Nepali room boys at a hotel in Calangute North Goa, Goa police said on Friday adding that the two accused have been arrested. Both the arrested accused hail from Nepal's Bardhiya.

Superintendent of Police (SP) North Goa Nidhin Valsan told ANI on the phone said that the accused have been identified as Sakhil Ansari (23) and Sayumdhin Ansari (23). According to police the woman had arrived in Goa on Thursday and was staying with two other people in her hotel. After visiting several tourist places she returned to her room on Thursday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP) North Goa Nidhin Valsan said, "The Russian national had consumed alcohol and went to the hotel room to sleep. However, she was not accompanied by the other two roommates at that time," the SP said "Among the two accused, one entered the room first on the pretext of cleaning and raped the survivor. The survivor did not realize that she was raped as she was under the influence of alcohol. Later another room boy entered the room and when he was about to rape the woman shouted for help," the North Goa SP added.

The Police have registered the case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

