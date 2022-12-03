Moldova Deputy PM announces deal to reduce risk of massive power outages
Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu announced an energy deal on Saturday he said would reduce the risk of "massive electricity outages" in the former Soviet republic.
Moldova has suffered from widespread power outages amid Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine and a reduced flow of natural gas from Russian state energy giant Gazprom.
