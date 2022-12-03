Delhi liquor 'scam' case: TRS MLC K Kavitha seeks complaint documents ahead of CBI appearance

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday requested the CBI to send the complaint documents to acquaint herself with the Delhi excise policy case. The Central Bureau of Investigation had, on Friday, ummoned Kavitha in connection with the liquor policy case.

In a letter addressed to Alok Kumar Shahi, the deputy superintendent of police of the CBI's Anti-Corruption Bureau, the TRS MLC wrote, "The date of the meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the document." "I've been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of CrPC, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request," Kavitha wrote.

On December 2, the CBI had said certain facts have emerged during their investigation into the liquor 'scam' case that the MLC needs to be acquainted with and hence, her examination was required. As per the notice, the CBI gave her two choices for the place of examination -- Hyderabad or Delhi.

The examination will be held at 11 am on Tuesday. The chargesheet named seven accused, including the AAP's communications chief and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Minister Manish Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter met her followers ahead of her appearance before the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor 'scam' case. She greeted the party cadre and supporters at her Hyderabad residence before leaving for the Pragathi Bhavan CM Camp Office in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)