His knowledge limited to 'Baa Baa Black Sheep': MP minister slams Rahul remark

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday, Mishra said, "I think Rahul Gandhi's knowledge is only limited to the children's rhyme 'Baa Baa Black Ship'. The name of Ram is prefixed with 'Shri'. 'Shri' is also used for Lord Vishnu's wife Lakshmi and Sita ji."

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 22:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his statement, questioning why the BJP and RSS chant 'Jai Shri Ram' instead of 'Jai Siya Ram'. Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday, Mishra said, "I think Rahul Gandhi's knowledge is only limited to the children's rhyme 'Baa Baa Black Ship'. The name of Ram is prefixed with 'Shri'. 'Shri' is also used for Lord Vishnu's wife Lakshmi and Sita ji."

"Since Rahul Gandhi has neither brothered to read the 'Ramayana' or the 'Geeta', he should at least browse on the internet for a description of the prefix 'Shri'. He must have picked up something told by a temple priest, who prepared a cake and got it cut by (former Madhya Pradesh chief minister) Kamal Nath," Mishra said. Speaking at rally in the Agar Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Rahul said, "They (RSS) chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and not 'Jai Siya Ram' as there is no woman member in their organisation."(ANI)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

