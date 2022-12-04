Left Menu

Minor boys sexually assaulted in Andhra's Nellore, accused confessed

The accused lured the kids with chocolates and sexually assaulted them at a eucalyptus farm.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 11:07 IST
Minor boys sexually assaulted in Andhra's Nellore, accused confessed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor boys were sexually assaulted by a man in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, said police on Sunday. Th police have detained the attacker, who has been identified as Praveen, alias Chinna, and taken him into custody.

The police also said that the accused has "confessed to the crime" and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. According to the police, the two minor boys were sodomized by Praveen at the Bitragunta village under the Bogolu Mandal.

Speaking about the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kavali, Venkataramana said, "The accused took the kids on the bike, on the pretext of giving them chocolates and took them to a eucalyptus farm, where he sexually assaulted them." "He warned them not to tell anyone," police said adding, "Both the kids are students, one in class six and the other in seven."

Parents of the two minors registered the case against the accused after the children confided in them. "The parents of both kids came to the station and filed a complaint against Praveen," the police further informed.

We have enquired about the students and have registered a POCSO case against Praveen, said the DSP and added that in the past also Praveen was booked in a case under section 109 IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022