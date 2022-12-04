Minor boys sexually assaulted in Andhra's Nellore, accused confessed

Two minor boys were sexually assaulted by a man in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, said police on Sunday. Th police have detained the attacker, who has been identified as Praveen, alias Chinna, and taken him into custody.

The police also said that the accused has "confessed to the crime" and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. According to the police, the two minor boys were sodomized by Praveen at the Bitragunta village under the Bogolu Mandal.

Speaking about the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kavali, Venkataramana said, "The accused took the kids on the bike, on the pretext of giving them chocolates and took them to a eucalyptus farm, where he sexually assaulted them." "He warned them not to tell anyone," police said adding, "Both the kids are students, one in class six and the other in seven."

Parents of the two minors registered the case against the accused after the children confided in them. "The parents of both kids came to the station and filed a complaint against Praveen," the police further informed.

We have enquired about the students and have registered a POCSO case against Praveen, said the DSP and added that in the past also Praveen was booked in a case under section 109 IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

