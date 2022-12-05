UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal - statement
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine on Monday announced their intention to start negotiations on a bilateral trade deal that is expected to conclude by the middle of next year, the UAE economy ministry said.
The Gulf Arab state has tried to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war despite Western pressure on Gulf oil producers to help isolate Moscow, a fellow OPEC+ member, and has called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.
The UAE's minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, and Ukraine's economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, signed a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
