PM Modi inaugurates two-day meeting at BJP headquarters

Prime Minister Narender Modi on Monday inaugurated a two-day high-level meeting with officer bearers at BJP headquarters in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:37 IST
Prime Minister Narender Modi on Monday inaugurated a two-day high-level meeting with officer bearers at BJP headquarters in the national capital. The meeting is underway at BJP headquarters. PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, the party's State presidents and general secretaries are among those present at the meeting.

Nadda will preside over the two-day meeting of the office bearers. National General secretaries Dushyant Gautam, Bhupender Yadav, Baijant Panda, Tarun Chugh, and CT Ravi are participating in the meeting. Along with them, UP BJP president BJP president Bhupender Chaudhary, Uttrakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and other BJP state presidents are present at the meeting.

It is being told that in this meeting, the upcoming strategies of the party will be discussed. According to the sources, the review of preparations in the states where assembly elections are going to be held next year, and various organizational activities from booth committees will also be discussed.

"In the meeting, a future strategy will be prepared by reviewing the preparations so far, the recent elections, the stay done by the leaders in different states and the functioning of the state organizations so far, as well as various organizational activities will be discussed," the sources said. Earlier today, the Prime Minister arrived in the national capital after casting his vote in the Assembly elections of Gujarat and was welcomed by the party president.

A senior BJP leader said earlier, "in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections, in the two-day meeting, information about the government's achievements and strengthening the organization will be shared. The functioning of the organization will also be reviewed in the meeting." Considering India's G-20 presidency a major achievement, the party will also outline programmes linked with it to apprise the people about the country's growing global influence under the leadership of PM Modi, he said further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

