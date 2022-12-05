Left Menu

Sonkar community played important role in promoting education in state, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Baghel said, "I congratulate all the people of the Sonkar community for promoting education in the state. A society which lacks education, no matter how powerful it is, that society cannot move forward. There was a demand of Rs 23 lakh to construct Sonkar Samaj's building in Kumhari. And I give them 23 lakhs."

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:50 IST
Sonkar community played important role in promoting education in state, says CM Bhupesh Baghel
CM Bhupesh Baghel addressing the program (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the Sonkar community played an important role in promoting education in the state. He also announced Rs 23 lakh for the building of the Sonkar Samaj in Kumhari, Durg. Baghel made the above remark while addressing a program of Sonkar community in Kumhari locality of Chhattisgrah's Durg district on Monday.

Baghel said, "I congratulate all the people of the Sonkar community for promoting education in the state. A society which lacks education, no matter how powerful it is, that society cannot move forward. There was a demand of Rs 23 lakh to construct Sonkar Samaj's building in Kumhari. And I give them 23 lakhs." He further said, "I request all of you to donate paddy straw. Usually, farmers burn the paddy straw in the field itself, due to which the soil of the field deteriorates and it also pollutes our environment. If we donate the straw, then it will be given to cows and there will be no pollution in the environment."

"Our government is working for the development of Chhattisgarh. Our government is working on education and employment. Besides paddy purchase, we are buying cow dung and cow urine, which is generating income for the farmers," CM Baghel added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022