Sonkar community played important role in promoting education in state, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the Sonkar community played an important role in promoting education in the state. He also announced Rs 23 lakh for the building of the Sonkar Samaj in Kumhari, Durg. Baghel made the above remark while addressing a program of Sonkar community in Kumhari locality of Chhattisgrah's Durg district on Monday.

Baghel said, "I congratulate all the people of the Sonkar community for promoting education in the state. A society which lacks education, no matter how powerful it is, that society cannot move forward. There was a demand of Rs 23 lakh to construct Sonkar Samaj's building in Kumhari. And I give them 23 lakhs." He further said, "I request all of you to donate paddy straw. Usually, farmers burn the paddy straw in the field itself, due to which the soil of the field deteriorates and it also pollutes our environment. If we donate the straw, then it will be given to cows and there will be no pollution in the environment."

"Our government is working for the development of Chhattisgarh. Our government is working on education and employment. Besides paddy purchase, we are buying cow dung and cow urine, which is generating income for the farmers," CM Baghel added. (ANI)

