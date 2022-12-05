UP bypoll: Mainpuri records a voter turnout of 44.13 pc till 3 pm

The Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency witnessed a 44.13 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm today in the ongoing bypoll elections. Polling in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency was mandated following the demise of the sitting MP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party has fielded his daughter-in-law and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav. She is pitted against BJP's former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav for the Lok Sabha Assembly Seat of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri exuded confidence in marking her victory at the party's stronghold on Monday. "I have complete faith that SP will win the Mainpuri bypolls, people have realised that BJP is fighting polls unfairly so they will get the reply once the poll results are out," SP candidate Dimple Yadav said.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, said his party would win Mainpuri by-elections. Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I hope BJP will have a massive defeat in Gujarat... I believe SP will get a good number of votes in Mainpuri byelections, people will vote for us... BJP must allow the central agencies (Election Commission) to operate freely, BJP is misusing them."

Akhilesh alleged that in the Mainpuri bye-election, Bharatiya Janata Party is not contesting, instead, the government and administration are fighting for BJP to win the polls. The entire Yadav family including Akhilesh Yadav appealed to voters to vote for Samajwadi Party in the name of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on October 10. (ANI)

