Left Menu

Punjab to roll out new agriculture policy by Mar 31: Agri Min Dhaliwal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:38 IST
Punjab to roll out new agriculture policy by Mar 31: Agri Min Dhaliwal
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@kdhaliwalaap)
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Sinh Dhaliwal on Monday said the state government will roll out a new agriculture policy by March 31, 2023.

The new agricultural policy will be prepared focusing the geographical situation, soil health, availability of crops and water, and consultations are being held with renowned agricultural scientists, experts and farmers' organisations.

Dhaliwal was speaking during a 'Kisan Goshti' organised by the Punjab State Farmers and Agricultural Workers Commission on the theme of 'Agricultural Development Model of Punjab - some policy issues', a release said.

Announcing the creation of a separate policy for natural farming, the minister said, people are facing health problems due to excessive use of fertilisers, chemicals, weed killers and pesticides in agriculture.

He said to bring natural farming, it is necessary to work according to its climate.

The state government will make every possible effort to strengthen the agricultural sector with the help of agricultural experts, agronomists and experienced people, the minister added.

On this occasion, Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satrir Singh Gosal, Chairman Punjab State Farmers and Agricultural Workers Commission Sukhpal Singh, Director Agriculture Gurvinder Singh and Kirti Kisan Union leaders Ravinder Singh Patiala and Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022