Punjab to roll out new agriculture policy by Mar 31: Agri Min Dhaliwal

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Sinh Dhaliwal on Monday said the state government will roll out a new agriculture policy by March 31, 2023.

The new agricultural policy will be prepared focusing the geographical situation, soil health, availability of crops and water, and consultations are being held with renowned agricultural scientists, experts and farmers' organisations.

Dhaliwal was speaking during a 'Kisan Goshti' organised by the Punjab State Farmers and Agricultural Workers Commission on the theme of 'Agricultural Development Model of Punjab - some policy issues', a release said.

Announcing the creation of a separate policy for natural farming, the minister said, people are facing health problems due to excessive use of fertilisers, chemicals, weed killers and pesticides in agriculture.

He said to bring natural farming, it is necessary to work according to its climate.

The state government will make every possible effort to strengthen the agricultural sector with the help of agricultural experts, agronomists and experienced people, the minister added.

On this occasion, Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satrir Singh Gosal, Chairman Punjab State Farmers and Agricultural Workers Commission Sukhpal Singh, Director Agriculture Gurvinder Singh and Kirti Kisan Union leaders Ravinder Singh Patiala and Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala were also present.

