Ukraine PM: Energy facilities hit but system functioning
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:07 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions were hit by Russian strikes on Monday but the nationwide power system remains functioning and intact, Ukraine's prime minister said.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app that energy facilities in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions had been hit and that emergency power cuts persisted in some regions as a result.
