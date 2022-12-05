"I have faith in law, it's Congress' conspiracy," says BJP leader Bramhanand Netam on arrival of Jharkhand police

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and candidate for Bhanupratappur by poll Bramhanand Netam has reacted to the arrival of Jharkhand police in the state to arrest him in connection with the alleged rape of a minor. Netam said, "I have faith in the law, I have faith in the court. Today what happened about the arrest is a conspiracy of the Congress party and their character is being exposed."

The Jharkhand police took him into custody as soon as the voting for Bhanupratappur assembly by-election was over from Haradula village. But the police had to face protests from BJP workers and had to return empty-handed. Former Minister Brijmohan Agrawal said, "The arrival of Jharkhand Police to arrest Netam is an insult of the High Court. We will knock the door of Jharkhand High Court against Jharkhand Police and Chhattisgarh Police for contempt of High Court's decision."

"It is completely wrong that the Jharkhand High Court stayed his arrest even after that the police arrived to arrest him. It is an act of dictatorship and an insult to the High Court. This is a complete conspiracy to arrest even after the order of the High Court," Agrawal added. On the other hand, according to the press release issued by the Jharkhand police, the team of Telco police station was tracking Netam for an inquiry in relation to the case at various places in Kanker district. Jharkhand Police issued a notice to the accused in the case to appear for questioning on November 29, but the accused did not show any cooperation in the investigation and did not appear for questioning till today.

After that the Police team found out Netam's location and reached there to interrogate him on Monday. During interrogation, Netam conveyed the investigation officer about the Jharkhand High Court's interim order regarding not arresting him for two weeks. Further investigation in the case is going on according to the law, the press release added. (ANI)

