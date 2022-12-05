Left Menu

"The honour is for India, not a party or person..." PM Modi at all-party meeting on India's G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 23:08 IST
PM Modi during the all-party meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during the all-party meeting termed India getting the G-20 presidency a "matter of pride" for India, and sought cooperation from all. "It's an honour that has come to India and not a party or person. It's every Indian's pride. The pride will be for India and therefore we must all work in cooperation," PM Modi said as per the sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which is taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year. (ANI)

