Origo eMandi partners Vivriti Capital to facilitate loans up to Rs 2 crore to farmers, FPOs

Agri-tech company Origo Commodities on Tuesday said it has tied up with fintech firm Vivriti Capital, which will provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 2 crore to farmers, agri-traders and FPOs.

The aim is to disburse at least Rs 100 crore by March 2023 using digital platform of Origo Commodities, a company statement said.

Established in 2011, Gurugram-based Origo Commodities is a agri-fintech company focused on commodity supply chain, post harvest management, trade and finance.

''We have tied up with Vivriti Capital to facilitate collateral free loans to farmers, traders, Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs). We will help farmers and traders in finding buyers of their agri produce. The loans will be be in form of invoicing discount,'' said Sanya Agarwal, GM, Corporate Strategy, Origo Commodities.

Origo Commodities will do credit-risk assessment of suppliers and also check the quality of agri produce, she added.

The loans will be provided at about 16-17 per cent interest rate, Agarwal said.

''Buyers generally take time to payments. Till that time, farmers and traders face liquidity problem. So, we have tied up Vivriti Capital to fill this gap and provide finance to them. The loan amount will be paid once the buyers make payment,'' she said.

Agarwal said the company would tie up with more banks and NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) to facilitate this digital lending. It is already facilitating loans against warehouse receipt.

Origo intends to use its eMandi Cash platform as a bridge between the agri producers and banks or NBFCs, helping suppliers, farmers and FPOs get access to finance and helping banks and financial institutions capture the agri-PSL sector.

Agarwal said Origo is set to penetrate further in the credit deficient areas and make a larger impact on the 70 per cent of rural households dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods by providing them payments ahead of time.

eMandi Cash platform will provide lenders with powerful dashboards to track their exposure and loan book in real time using the data science model, she said.

Vishal Suryawanshi, VP, Credit, Vivriti Capital, said it aims to bring necessary debt finance to hundreds of mid-market enterprises across India.

Vivriti Capital has, over the last five years, built a highly successful franchise, with Rs 5,000 crore of portfolio, as well as 300-plus clients across 35 sectors and over 20 states.

The two partners would focus on Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

