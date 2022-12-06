Ukraine aims to significantly reduce power outages by Tuesday evening
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-12-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 14:52 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The power deficit caused by the latest wave of Russian air strikes on Ukraine will be significantly reduced by Tuesday evening, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in televised comments.
Missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday destroyed homes and knocked out power in some areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement