TN's Indu Makkal Katchi pastes posters of Ambedkar wearing saffron clothes; VCK MP Thirumalavalan condemns it

After Indu Makkal Katchi pasted posters of Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar wearing saffron clothes across Kumbakonam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's (VCK) founder MP Thirumalavalan took to Twitter and condemned this.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:45 IST
Picture Courtesy: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's (VCK) founder MP Thirumalavalan Twitter Handle. Image Credit: ANI
After Indu Makkal Katchi pasted posters of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar wearing saffron clothes across Kumbakonam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's (VCK) founder MP Thirumalavalan took to Twitter and condemned this. Thirumalavalan via his Twitter post said, "Religious psychopaths have degraded Ambedkar".

"Till his last breath, Ambedkar was against Brahminical Manusmriti. He also left Hinduism along with his 10 lakh followers and pulled out the teeth of bigots," he added. "We demand from Tamil Nadu Government that they arrest the religious fanatics who have to saffronize Ambedkar who has said he wouldn't worship Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma," he added.

The Indu Makkal Katchi pasted Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar's posters in view of the 66th 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'. Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

