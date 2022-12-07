Triple engine govt will accelerate pace of development three times: CM Yogi Adityanath

Urging people to elect BJP candidates on municipal seats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the triple engine government would increase the pace of development three times at municipalities, municipal councils and municipal corporations. Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 87 developmental projects worth Rs 308.18 crore and addressing the gathering at the Prabuddha Jan Sammelan, CM Yogi said: "I must congratulate you for electing all your representatives from the BJP, which also gave you the bonus of a Rajya Sabha MP and three MLCs from the party to work for the development of the district."

"Now, it's time to elect BJP candidates on municipal seats to accelerate the pace of development across municipal councils and municipalities," he said. Emphasising that the political leadership of Shahjahanpur has played a big role in the development of the city in the recent past, Yogi added that it was the BJP Government that promoted Shajahanpur from a municipality to a municipal corporation, providing it many benefits, which was denied to it by the previous governments that treated development as a formality rather than a mission.

"Today, if 20,170 houses have been built for the poor in Shahjahanpur alone, it is because we promoted the city to a municipal corporation", he remarked, adding that much work in terms of road infrastructure, traffic safety and cleanliness has been done in the district through the introduction of Integrated Traffic Management System and Integrated Control Command Centre for handling traffic, garbage disposal as well as management of diseases and natural disasters. "There was a time when UP's cities ranked among the dirty cities of the country with Gonda known as the dirtiest. However, today all the 17 municipal corporations have respectable rankings in terms of cleanliness", Yogi said.

According to him, smart city and safe city missions are interrelated and therefore CCTV cameras are also being installed to keep a vigil on anti-social elements and take them to the task before they manage to flee for the safety of women, traders and others. The CM said, not only cities, but the Government has also launched programmes to make the youth smarter, and it is paying off as well. "43 students selected for Abhyuday Coaching have qualified for jobs. Youth from the state are also cracking the UPSC. The Government is distributing 2 crore tablets and smartphones to the youth of the state", the CM said.

Besides, the UP CM informed that 4.70 lakh farmers of Shahjahanpur benefit from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi whereas 4.65 lakh residents have golden cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Marriage of 300 couples has taken place under Chief Minister Collective Marriage Scheme whereas more than 1.9 lakh houses have been connected under Jal Jeevan Mission and over 3800 people have got employment. CM Yogi added "PM Modi's mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is working well for all, especially the needy and the deprived. No one before PM Modi thought of the welfare of the street vendors. For the first time, they are getting interest-free loans to expand their businesses. In Shahjahanpur alone, 14,000 street vendors have received loans."

Yogi said that the Government has introduced 25 investor-friendly policies that ease about 340 procedures related to the provision of NOCs to investors, adding that once an entrepreneur is registered all the procedures are expedited and the investor also gets entitled to incentives announced by the government. The CM informed that the Global Investors Summit is going to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 to invite investors from different countries to invest in UP as Uttar Pradesh boasts of the best policies and added that the government is determined to make UP the number one economy.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also presented cheques, keys and certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes on occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)