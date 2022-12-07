Left Menu

BJP could have devoted more time to MCD elections, if it hadn't coincided with Assembly polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Chief Minister asserted that his party will perform well in the Gujarat assembly elections results which will be declared tomorrow.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 23:00 IST
BJP could have devoted more time to MCD elections, if it hadn't coincided with Assembly polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got absolute majority seats in Delhi civic polls results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that BJP could have devoted more time to MCD elections if it had not coincided with the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Assam Chief Minister asserted that his party will perform well in the Gujarat assembly elections results which will be declared tomorrow (December 8).

"Everyone said that BJP will win 60-70 seats in MCD elections, but BJP has gone ahead much more. If the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections didn't happen, then we could go ahead much more. We are hopeful that, we will perform very well in Gujarat assembly elections results tomorrow," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has been rising in every election.

AAP won the battle for control over the MCD uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the polls that were held on December 4, for 250 wards in the national capital. AAP won 134 wards while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022