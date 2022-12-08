ILO publishes guide for employers to prevent violence and harassment at work

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has published a guide for employers on how to address, prevent and respond to violence and harassment in the world of work.

It follows a rise violence and harassment in certain sectors and occupations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Violence and harassment at work: a practical guide for employers includes:

Definitions and examples of violence and harassment in the workplace;

The legal framework and employers' responsibilities;

Why employers need to take action;

How to address, prevent and respond to violence and harassment, including by developing and implementing enterprise-level policies;

Risk management and good practices

The guide is designed to be easily adaptable to national circumstances and to reflect local law, policies, and situations. It is aimed at staff responsible for managing hazards, risks and workforce safety and health. This includes those working in human resources, occupational safety and health (OSH), employee relations, and staff well-being.

The ILO's Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190) is the first international treaty to recognize the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence.

Since the adoption of the Convention, the ILO has embarked on a global campaign to build support for its ratification and implementation, inviting its constituents - Governments, Employers' and Workers' organizations - stakeholders and civil society actors to get involved.

The guide was developed by the ILO's Bureau for Employers' Activities (ACT/EMP), Gender, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Branch (GEDI) and the Labour Administration, Labour Inspection and Occupational Safety and Health Branch (LABADMIN/OSH).