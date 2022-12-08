ProV Foods partners with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food & FMCG industry veteran KS Narayanan to drive brand salience and growth

ProV Foods, a leading integrated commodities conglomerate with a large-scale presence in the dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries segment, has partnered with celebrity master chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food and FMCG veteran KS Narayanan to inspire Indian consumers to choose healthier snacking choices for nutritious living and sustained well-being.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be the brand and growth ambassador for ProV and will help develop new value-added ProV branded dry fruits, nuts and seeds products tuned to the Indian palate. KS Narayanan, with his 30+ years of experience in the food and FMCG industries, will help leverage growth, international quality food processing capabilities, and technical know-how on the creation of trademarked ProV products.

According to DP Jhawar, Shalin Khanna & Deepak Agrawal, co-founders of ProV, ''There exists a large vacuum in the healthy snacking space in India, especially so in the nuts and dry fruits category and with master chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food industry veteran KS Narayanan, ProV will be able to reach more consumers looking for a trustworthy brand offering them innovative products from natural to flavour augmented healthy snacks.'' Commenting on the partnership, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, ''Having seen the growth of the packaged food categories over the last two decades, I strongly feel the time is ripe for upgradation of the nuts and seeds category from the largely unorganised/loose segment to the packaged, branded value-added format assuring consumers of consistent quality. Nuts and seeds are known for their health benefits and have been used in traditional Indian homes from time immemorial. The advent of 'on-the-go' healthy snacking has led to rapid innovations in flavours, coatings, form and packaging thereby delivering products that meet the needs of the present-day consumer. The young and dynamic team at ProV with over 100 years of cumulative experience in sourcing commodities is well placed to capitalise on this tremendous opportunity as it unfolds.'' Food industry expert KS Narayanan said, ''Over the last two decades, we have witnessed the rapid pace of commodities being branded in the FMCG space. Today, consumers are placing a far greater emphasis on health, hygiene and quality and thus, the opportunity for a branded product is immense. Branding offers trust, which enables consumers to move up the value chain. An important food category that has largely remained in the unorganised sector is nuts, seeds, dry fruits and berries. This category presents an excellent opportunity for innovation, for nuts and seeds are considered a healthy snack that offers wholesome goodness in addition to being a staple in the kitchens. As an 'on-the-go' snacking product, it also provides ample scope for value addition – I believe ProV is doing all the right things to be the brand that transforms the landscape of this category in the country.'' ProV stands for Protein in every bite, loaded with multivitamins that are vegan, natural, healthy and naturally cholesterol free. It focuses on three essential pillars of success - Quality Produce, Farm to Table Approach and a Multitude of Convenient Choices for Consumers The wide range of products is available on www.provfoods.in and at all the leading e-commerce and quick commerce sites and has a significant offline presence in modern trade and general trade stores.

About ProV ProV is one of the fastest-growing healthy dry fruits snacks brands clocking in at 4x growth in the last 18 months backed by a professional leadership with over 100+ years of cumulative experience in the end-to-end commodities value chain. In the past three years, ProV is steadily gaining popularity as a smart choice for a healthy lifestyle, By next year ProV is targeting a revenue of 500 cr run rate and aims to achieve 20x growth by the year 2026. ProV Foods, headquartered in Mumbai, offers 100+ products that include the highest quality almonds, cashews, walnuts, raisins, and pistachios, sourced directly from the finest orchards across India and abroad, processed and packed in their own 35,000 sq. ft. FSSC 22000 compliant processing plant. They have strong support and direct relationship with 45+ direct growers and packers across the globe including California, Chile and Afghanistan, and also in India. ProV are Members of the APG (American Pistachios Grower) Group and the Wonderful Pistachio India Pista promotion program.

ProV offers something for everyone be it in terms of price range, produce size or flavours. They have six brand segments: • ProV Regal is the luxury JUMBO sized produce category, best -n-class products available in the Indian market • ProV Premium is the flagship brand of excellent quality offering great value for money to the consumer • ProV Select offers tremendous value and is ideal for use in the kitchen and for daily consumption • ProV Flavours is the flavoured, sweet and spice-augmented category • ProV Fusion is a line of exquisite trail mixes covering every specific consumer need • ProV Minis come in small packs for pick-and-go needs Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964409/Sanjeev_Kapoor.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)