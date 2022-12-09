Left Menu

3 Tamil Nadu districts on red alert as cyclone 'Mandous' maintains severe intensity

In view of the cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' till early morning hours today, three districts of Tamil Nadu were given a red alert, informed officials on Friday.

In view of the cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' till early morning hours today, three districts of Tamil Nadu were given a red alert, informed officials on Friday. The districts that are on alert include Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram.

"It is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of today, the 9th December and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm thereafter. It would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight of today, the 09th December to early hours of 10th December," read an official statement by India Meteorological Department. The officials also informed that under the cyclone's influence most places over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to have heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Cyclone will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts b/w Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight, informed officials. "It is likely to reduce to Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu on 10th December 2022," added the statement.

Earlier, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued precautionary measures and ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice. The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner had a discussion with officials regarding precautionary measures to be taken in view Mandous Cyclone. (ANI)

