Left Menu

Shimla: Himachal Congress in-charge, observers make 'courtesy call' on Governor

The leaders refuted any political angle to the visit and said that it was just a courtesy visit.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:42 IST
Shimla: Himachal Congress in-charge, observers make 'courtesy call' on Governor
Congress leaders meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculations regarding Congress' choice of chief minister for Himachal Pradesh, party supervisor, in-charge, and observers on Friday met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in what was termed as "courtesy call". Congress wrested power in the hill state on Thursday winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly riding on an anti-incumbency wave against the BJP.

Among those who visited the governor were Congress Himachal Pradesh observers and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and party state in-charge Rajeev Shukla. However, the leaders refuted any political angle to the visit and said that it was just a courtesy call.

Finalizing its chief ministerial candidate for Himachal Pradesh appears to be a sticky task for Congress with various aspirants in the fray including Pratibha Singh, widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. While Congress won 40 seats , the BJP won 25 seats, Independents three seats and AAP failed to open its account as results were announced on Thursday.

In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress is only marginally ahead of the BJP has got 43.88 per cent of votes compared to 42.99 per cent. Others garnered a 10.4 per cent vote share in the hill state. Himachal Pradesh has a long tradition of alternating governments and Congress was on the right side of anti-incumbency. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur resigned following the party's defeat in the polls. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP formed the government by winning 44 seats while Congress secured 21 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022