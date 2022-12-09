Left Menu

Moscow says Washington trying to kill Russia's export earnings

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:54 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that the United States was seeking to kill off Russia's multibillion dollar export revenues and push it into default, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed last weekend to set a price cap on Russia's vital oil exports, banning Western firms from transporting or insuring Russian seaborne oil cargoes where the price of the contract is more than $60 a barrel.

