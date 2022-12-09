Keep check on wild pigs being brought from other states: Punjab minister

Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday directed officials to keep a check on wild pigs being brought illegally from other states and adversely affecting the pork market of the state.

The minister also wrote to the Director General of Police Punjab to keep a vigil on the roads connecting with other states. After listening to the problems of the representatives of the Progressive Piggery Farmers Association here, Bhullar said illegal entry of wild pigs in the state was causing economic loss to the pig farmers, an official release said. Moreover, there is a possibility that the state’s pigs may contract serious diseases, such as African Swine Fever, from wild pigs brought from outside, he said.

Animal Husbandry Director Subhash Chander Goyal informed the minister that to resolve this problem, the department has set up check posts at all entry points on major roads of the state and deployed veterinary officers, who are taking necessary action in coordination with the police officers.

