Keep check on wild pigs being brought from other states: Punjab minister
Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday directed officials to keep a check on wild pigs being brought illegally from other states and adversely affecting the pork market of the state.The minister also wrote to the Director General of Police Punjab to keep a vigil on the roads connecting with other states.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday directed officials to keep a check on wild pigs being brought illegally from other states and adversely affecting the pork market of the state.
The minister also wrote to the Director General of Police Punjab to keep a vigil on the roads connecting with other states. After listening to the problems of the representatives of the Progressive Piggery Farmers Association here, Bhullar said illegal entry of wild pigs in the state was causing economic loss to the pig farmers, an official release said. Moreover, there is a possibility that the state’s pigs may contract serious diseases, such as African Swine Fever, from wild pigs brought from outside, he said.
Animal Husbandry Director Subhash Chander Goyal informed the minister that to resolve this problem, the department has set up check posts at all entry points on major roads of the state and deployed veterinary officers, who are taking necessary action in coordination with the police officers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
African Development Fund approves $27.9m grant to develop agricultural value chains in Savannah region
37 African countries become more industrialized in last decade: New report
Central African Republic: UN chief strongly condemns airfield attack which left one peacekeeper dead
S African Chief Justice, Indian-origin struggle veterans honoured at gala event
Nigeria key long-term market for South African investments