Over 6,400 South Africans in Middle East Register on Travel Smart System

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has reported a significant increase in registrations on its Travel Smart System, with more than 6,400 South African citizens currently in the Middle East registering their presence as of 4 March 2026.

The surge in registrations comes amid rising regional tensions and ongoing interstate conflict in the Middle East.

Government Urges Citizens to Use Official Evacuation Channels

In a statement issued on Wednesday, DIRCO advised South Africans in the region who are travelling for non-essential purposes and wish to leave affected cities or countries to use official government channels to facilitate their departure.

“This proactive measure is essential to prepare for an exit from the danger zone as soon as it is safe to secure passage,” the department said.

Authorities stressed that registering on the Travel Smart System helps government officials locate and assist citizens during emergencies.

Limited Flights Resuming

DIRCO also noted that several airlines have resumed limited commercial flights out of the region.

Citizens have been strongly encouraged to take advantage of these opportunities immediately, as further attacks are expected in the coming days.

“Your safety is our paramount concern,” the department said.

Travel Warning Issued

The department reiterated its warning against all non-essential travel to the Middle East while the conflict continues.

Officials cautioned that consular support may be limited in certain areas, especially during emergencies.

Emergency Contact Details

South Africans requiring assistance or facing difficulties with evacuation have been urged to contact the government through official channels.

Key contacts include:

South African Emergency Line: +27 12 351 1000 (request consular services)

South African Embassy in Amman, Jordan: +962 6 461 5167

Jordan border inquiries: +962 5 393 3031

Additional emergency contacts:

Mr Litha Ngwanya: +972 50 520 8100

Ms Lizelle Segev: +972 54 588 0698

Email support is available at:

Call for Restraint in the Conflict

South Africa also renewed its call for all parties involved in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and act in accordance with international law, international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

Earlier this week, the government urged all South African citizens in the region to contact the relevant embassies and ensure their whereabouts are known to officials.

Travel Smart Registration

The Travel Smart System allows South Africans travelling abroad to register their location and contact details, enabling authorities to provide assistance during crises.

The platform is available online and through mobile apps.