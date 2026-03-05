Left Menu

Central African Republic Seeks Russian Aid for Energy Crisis

The leader of the Central African Republic expressed gratitude to Russia for its security aid and requested further assistance from President Putin to address energy issues. Russia's expanding role in Africa, substituting former Western influences, involves security support and humanitarian contributions, influencing Africa's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:32 IST
Central African Republic Seeks Russian Aid for Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The president of the Central African Republic extended his gratitude to Russia for its security assistance during a meeting on Thursday with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He requested Russian assistance to tackle serious energy challenges faced by his nation.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera acknowledged Russia's vital role in enabling the December election that extended his presidency by seven years amid security challenges. Russia's increasing involvement in African security matters concerns Western powers and has diminished the influence of traditional allies like France and the United States, with Russia's Africa Corps active in various nations.

Touadera expressed appreciation for Russian grain and fuel donations and sought additional support in energy, asserting Russia's expertise in the sector. Putin remarked on the potential for enhanced collaboration in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure as Russia seeks greater economic influence in Africa, aligning with its broader strategy amidst Western estrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India
2
Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

 Global
3
UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seekers

UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seek...

 United Kingdom
4
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026