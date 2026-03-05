Central African Republic Seeks Russian Aid for Energy Crisis
The leader of the Central African Republic expressed gratitude to Russia for its security aid and requested further assistance from President Putin to address energy issues. Russia's expanding role in Africa, substituting former Western influences, involves security support and humanitarian contributions, influencing Africa's political landscape.
The president of the Central African Republic extended his gratitude to Russia for its security assistance during a meeting on Thursday with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He requested Russian assistance to tackle serious energy challenges faced by his nation.
President Faustin-Archange Touadera acknowledged Russia's vital role in enabling the December election that extended his presidency by seven years amid security challenges. Russia's increasing involvement in African security matters concerns Western powers and has diminished the influence of traditional allies like France and the United States, with Russia's Africa Corps active in various nations.
Touadera expressed appreciation for Russian grain and fuel donations and sought additional support in energy, asserting Russia's expertise in the sector. Putin remarked on the potential for enhanced collaboration in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure as Russia seeks greater economic influence in Africa, aligning with its broader strategy amidst Western estrangement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
