South African Manganese Miners Eye New Export Port at Ngqura

A consortium of South African manganese miners, including African Rainbow Minerals, plans to bid for a project to build and operate a new export port at Ngqura. This initiative aims to enhance manganese export capacity and improve logistics, with bids expected from April in partnership with Transnet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:49 IST
A consortium of South African manganese miners, led by African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), announced its intent to bid on a project aimed at establishing a new export port in Ngqura, Eastern Cape province. This venture could significantly boost manganese export capacity by 16 million metric tons.

As part of the Manganese Producers Consortium (MPC), ARM revealed plans for a joint venture with Transnet, the state-owned freight rail and port operator. Transnet has been seeking private partnerships to rejuvenate export capabilities that have weakened over recent years.

South Africa, a powerhouse in manganese production, holds around 70% of global resources. Despite challenges, including fluctuating prices and market conditions, local companies like ARM are seeking to strengthen their operations and maintain a leading position in the global market.

