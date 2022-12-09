Head of Gazprom's Miller, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Turkish gas hub, gas supplies

Alexei Miller, head of Russian energy giant Gazprom, met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul and discussed the prospects for the Turkish gas hub as well as Russian gas supplies to Turkey, Gazprom said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Turkey as a base for gas supplies in October after the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in September by blasts.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said he agrees with the idea.

