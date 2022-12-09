Scoreboard of first T20I between India women and Australia women

Australia Women: Beth Mooney not out 89 Alyssa Healy c Kaur b Vaidya 37 Tahlia McGrath not out 40 Extras: (B-4, LB-1,W-2) 7 Total: (For 1 wicket in 18.1 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-73 (Alyssa Healy, 8.5 ov) Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-33-0, Anjali Sarvani 4-0-27-0, Deepti Sharma 2.1-0-20-0, Devika Vaidya 3-0-33-1, Radha Yadav 3-0 -28-0, Meghna Singh 2-0-27-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)