Controversial Boycott on Love Marriages Sparks Action in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, have taken action against six individuals involved in enforcing a social boycott of couples eloping for love marriages. The issue gained attention after a video announcing the boycott went viral, prompting police to intervene and promote dialogue within the community.

In Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, authorities have reacted decisively to a controversial social boycott enforced on couples opting for love marriages. This follows a viral social media video showcasing the issue, prompting legal measures against six villagers.

Pancheva village, located 50 kilometers from the district center, became a focal point for unrest when locals declared a social boycott against eloping couples. The video showed a man threatening social exclusion not only to the couples but also to their families and those aiding them.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar revealed that based on this evidence, six individuals have been legally required to maintain peace. Working alongside the Social Justice Department, officials are engaging with the community to halt future occurrences of such incidents.

