Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Champions Public Welfare and Education at College Jubilee

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of public welfare for lasting societal recognition during the 75th anniversary of Shri Bhagwati Prasad Kanya Mahavidyalaya Inter College. He praised the institution's founder for his dedication to girls' education and urged educational entities to align with the National Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:48 IST
Yogi Adityanath Champions Public Welfare and Education at College Jubilee
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

During the diamond jubilee celebrations of Shri Bhagwati Prasad Kanya Mahavidyalaya Inter College, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the enduring value of selfless public welfare. He stated that societal recognition comes to those driven by public welfare, contrasting them with those motivated by greed.

Praising the late Bhagwati Prasad, founder of the college, Adityanath highlighted his visionary dedication to girls' education. Nearly eighty years ago, Prasad donated three lakh silver coins to establish the college. This selfless vision, Adityanath noted, continues to yield positive results today.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the role of intention behind actions, referencing Lord Krishna's teachings from the Bhagavad Gita. He cautioned against technology dependence and urged institutions to align with the National Education Policy while charting a 25-year roadmap. The event saw the unveiling of plaques, release of a souvenir, and meritorious students being honored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026