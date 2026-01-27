Yogi Adityanath Champions Public Welfare and Education at College Jubilee

During the diamond jubilee celebrations of Shri Bhagwati Prasad Kanya Mahavidyalaya Inter College, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the enduring value of selfless public welfare. He stated that societal recognition comes to those driven by public welfare, contrasting them with those motivated by greed.

Praising the late Bhagwati Prasad, founder of the college, Adityanath highlighted his visionary dedication to girls' education. Nearly eighty years ago, Prasad donated three lakh silver coins to establish the college. This selfless vision, Adityanath noted, continues to yield positive results today.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the role of intention behind actions, referencing Lord Krishna's teachings from the Bhagavad Gita. He cautioned against technology dependence and urged institutions to align with the National Education Policy while charting a 25-year roadmap. The event saw the unveiling of plaques, release of a souvenir, and meritorious students being honored.

(With inputs from agencies.)