Former CBI Joint Director Lakshminarayana to contest from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat in 2024 elections

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana on Friday said that he will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections.

10-12-2022
Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana on Friday said that he will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections. Speaking to ANI, Lakshminarayana said that the people of Visakhapatnam have given him so much love, affection and respect.

"I am going to contest from Visakhapatnam. People here have given me so much love, affection and respect. So it is my duty to contest from here again," he said on contesting from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat in 2024. Lakshminarayana said that soon he will release his manifesto.

"Right now my option is to contest as an independent candidate. Soon I will release my manifesto. I am also open to discussion with political parties about what I want to do in the state, if the parties support it then we can discuss further," Lakshminarayana added. In 2019, Lakshminarayana had contested for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat on the Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket.

Lok Satta party founder Nagabhairava Jaya Prakash Narayana and former High Court judge and leader of Telangana Prajala Party B Chandra Kumar had extended full support to Lakshminarayana. (ANI)

