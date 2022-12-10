Left Menu

Sukwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal CM, Congress high command approves his name: Sources

Vikramaditya Singh can also be given a big responsibility in the government.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 17:12 IST
Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is expected to be the next chief minister of the state with the party's central leadership approving his name. Sources said that the party's central leadership has approved Sukhu's name as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

"His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders," a source said. The decision came a day after the newly-elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising Congress high command to select the next leader of the legislature party.

The sources said Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is likely to be given a big responsibility in the government. They said Sukhu's name was decided after consultations with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who talked to members of the Gandhi family.

Congress had won the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh winning 40 seats. The BJP won 25 seats. Sukhu is MLA from Nadaun and has held several organisational posts in the hill state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

