9 minors, 1 infant rescued by RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway in last few days

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway successfully rescued nine minors and one infant from different stations in different drives and checks conducted between December 6 to December 8. The rescued minors and infant were later, handed over to respective Childline for their safe custody and further course of action.

for Development Initiative/Guwahati conducted a check at Guwahati railway station.Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway Sabyasachi De said that on December 6, RPF of Guwahati jointly with Centre "During the check, they rescued 2 runaway minor boys. In a drive, conducted on the same day at Katihar railway station, the RPF of Katihar rescued 3 runaway minor boys. All the rescued minors were handed over to Railway Childline, Guwahati and Katihar respectively for safe custody and further course of action as per norms," Sabyasachi De said.

He further said that, in another incident on December 7, the RPF escort party of Dibrugarh conducted a routine check at Train no. 15910 UP (Avadh Assam Express). "During the check, they rescued one infant aged about 02/03 months without parents/guardians. Later the infant was shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital/Dibrugarh under the escort of RPF and GRP and a representative of Childline, Dibrugarh," Sabyasachi De said.

The NF Railway CPRO also said that, in an incident on December 8, RPF staff of Rangapani while checking Train no. 15709 UP (Malda Town - New Jalpaiguri Express) at Chatterhat station rescued one runaway minor boy and girl. Later the rescued minors were handed over to Railway Childline, New Jalpaiguri for safe custody and further course of action.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and sensitised to be vigilant and on the lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardians etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)