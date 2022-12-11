No talk of suspending grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister

Traders have no plans to suspend grain shipments from Ukraine's Odesa Black Sea ports due to the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solky said on Sunday.

"There are problems, but none of the traders are talking about any suspension of shipments. Ports use alternative energy sources," Solsky told Reuters.

