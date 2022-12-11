Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates people for first phase of Nagpur Metro

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 14:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:Twitter/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Nagpur Metro and congratulated the people of the city. The Prime Minister also took a take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri, after flagging off the metro.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Nagpur on the inauguration of the Nagpur Metro's Phase 1. Flagged off two metro trains and also took a ride on the metro. The metro is comfortable and convenient," PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi also interacted with various travellers who were also on board.

"Interesting interactions on board the Nagpur Metro," the Prime Minister tweeted sharing pictures of his interaction with people. Later the Prime Minister was given a traditional welcome as he beat the drums along with the locals.

PM Modi was also given a traditional welcome in Nagpur with the beats of dhol. The Prime Minister also joined the group of performers and tried his hands on the instrument. "A traditional welcome in Nagpur, Maharashtra," the PMO tweeted.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

PM Modi waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train.This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi. The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur earlier, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

