Saudi foreign minister: 'All bets off' if Iran gets nuclear weapon
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:20 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that all bets would be off should Iran get an operational nuclear weapon, with Gulf Arab states moving to guarantee their security.
"If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an on-stage interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi when asked about that scenario.
"We are in a very dangerous space in the region...you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."
