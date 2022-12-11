Left Menu

Kerala: Pregnant tribal woman carried by relatives for over 3 km due to lack of proper roads

A tribal pregnant lady from Kadukumanna village was carried to the hospital by her relatives.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 21:40 IST
Kerala: Pregnant tribal woman carried by relatives for over 3 km due to lack of proper roads
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A pregnant tribal woman from Kadukumanna village, in Kerala's Palakkad district, was carried by her relatives to the hospital in a makeshift stretcher. According to the sources, the pregnant woman, identified as Sumanthi Murukan was consulting doctors at Kottathara Tribal Speciality Hospital and her delivery was scheduled for next week.

But Sumathi went into labor on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Her relatives called for an ambulance but it could not reach the village as the road was damaged. Sumathi's s relatives took her in a temporary stretcher and walked three and a half kilometers through the forest till the main road. From there, Sumathi was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Sumati delivered a baby boy right after reaching the hospital. (ANI)

Also Read: Kerala transgenders dance to fight odds with govt support

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

