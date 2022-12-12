Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday rose by Rs 40 to Rs 2,737 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded up by Rs 40 or 1.46 per cent at Rs 2,737 per quintal with an open interest of 13,340 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid increasing demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

