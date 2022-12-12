Prime accused in Bengal's Bogtui massacre case found dead in CBI custody

The prime accused in the massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district was found hanging inside the bathroom in CBI's custody on Monday evening. The deceased, Lalan Sheikh, was arrested on December 4 from Jharkhand where he was hiding since March.

On March 21, eight persons were burnt alive in the massacre at Bogtui village. One more succumbed to her burns later in a hospital. A senior CBI officer informed that Lalan Sheikh was found hanging inside a bathroom at the CBI campsite after being taken to the incident site in CBI custody.

He further informed that the incident happened at around 4.30 pm when two investigating officers in the case went to the court for official work and the accused was in the custody of another CBI personnel on duty. CRPF jawans were guarding the site office at the time. He went to a bathroom and when he did not come out for long, the staff went to check inside and they found him hanging.

He was brought down and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The National Human Right Commission was informed of the incident.

There will be a judicial inquiry into the incident, the CBI officer added. (ANI)

