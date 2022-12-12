Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir farmers get training in natural farming

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 50 farmers turned up for the natural farming training programme which commenced in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The training under the flagship programme of the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare is primarily aimed at promoting organic farming techniques and minimising the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides, the official said.

They said 50 farmers from different panchayats of the hilly district are participating in the programme being conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), where scientists and subject matter specialists will train them in natural farming.

Amit Charak, incharge, KVK Bhaderwah, said evidence shows that moving towards sustainable practices would conserve natural resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, potentially reduce cost of production and climate-related risks for farmers.

''In line with these ideas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has urged farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and also remarked on the use of 'zero budget natural farming' for soil conservation,'' he said.

Calling for a ''back to the basics'' approach, he said, ''we need to replicate this innovative model through which in a few states, farmers are already being trained in this practice.

''Steps such as this can help in doubling our farmers' income, and KVK through aggressive training in motivating programmes will try its best to make it possible in the length and breadth of hilly Doda district,'' he said.

