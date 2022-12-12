Punjab: Farmers hold protest near minister Jimpa's residence

Farmers affiliated to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday staged a sit-in near the residence of Cabinet minister Bram Shanker Jimpa demanding debt waiver and legal guarantee for minimum support price.

Earlier, the protesters took out a march from the district administrative complex (DAC) to Jimpa's residence. However, they were stopped by police near Shiv Chowk, about 300 metres from the minister's house.

The farmers sat on the road and raised slogans against the Punjab government. The protest went on for more than two hours.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee district president Paramjit Singh Bhulla said the farmers have been at the DAC since November 26 in support of their demands. But no representative of the state government has come to talk to them.

They warned that if their demands were not accepted, the agitation would be intensified.

The KMSC had given a call to 'gherao' the residences of ministers and AAP MLAs in support of their various demands. The farmers had also threatened to lay siege to all toll plazas in the state for a month starting December 15.