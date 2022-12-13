Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:41 IST
Coriander futures decline on low demand
Coriander prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 184 to Rs 8,526 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 184 or 2.11 per cent to Rs 8,526 per quintal in 1,935 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

