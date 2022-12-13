Left Menu

No increase in custodial deaths in Kerala in 2018-19: MoS Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha

As per the information furnished by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), no increase in custodial deaths in Kerala has been noticed in 2018-19, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:39 IST
No increase in custodial deaths in Kerala in 2018-19: MoS Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha
MoS Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the information furnished by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), no increase in custodial deaths in Kerala has been noticed in 2018-19, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Minister replied to a written query of Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran on "whether the Government has taken note that custodial deaths in Kerala have increased by 100 per cent in 2018-19, as per the records of NHRC".

Asked whether the Government has taken note of the recent incidents of Police brutality and human rights violations in Kerala, Rai said that "Police" and "Public Order" are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. "It is primarily the responsibility of the state government concerned to ensure the protection of the human rights of the citizens. However, the Central government issues advisories to all states and Union Territories, from time to time." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022