Left Menu

Gold ETFs log Rs 195 crore outflow in Nov on profit booking

After attracting funds in October, gold exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed a net outflow of Rs 195 crore last month primarily due to profit booking amidst a rally in the markets.In comparison, the segment had attracted a net inflow of Rs 147 crore in October and Rs 330 crore in September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:16 IST
Gold ETFs log Rs 195 crore outflow in Nov on profit booking

After attracting funds in October, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a net outflow of Rs 195 crore last month primarily due to profit booking amidst a rally in the markets.

In comparison, the segment had attracted a net inflow of Rs 147 crore in October and Rs 330 crore in September. Prior to that, gold ETFs saw a net withdrawal of Rs 38 crore in August, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

''The latest outflow could be attributed to profit booking amidst the rally in the markets and gold demand in the households for the prevailing wedding season,'' Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, said.

While the fund inflow in October was mainly on account of festive season demand as investors might have chosen to buy physical gold.

Overall, the gold ETF category has received a net inflow of Rs 1,121 crore so far this year, the data showed.

Despite the outflow, the assets under management (AUM) of the instrument surged to Rs 20,833 crore at the end of November from Rs 19,882 crore at October-end.

Also, the category saw an increase in the number of folios by over 11,800 to 46.8 lakh during the period under review. This suggests that investors might continue to invest in gold ETFs as a means to diversify their portfolio and hold the financial instruments a hedge against market risks.

Gold ETF, which aims to track the domestic physical gold price are passive investment instruments that are based on gold prices and invests in gold bullion.

In short, gold ETFs are units representing physical gold which may be in paper or dematerialised form. One gold ETF unit is equal to 1 gram of gold and is backed by physical gold of very high purity. They combine the flexibility of stock investment and the simplicity of gold investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022