Left Menu

Business briefs

Agri value chain enabler Samunnati on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Miami-based water-tech company Plasma Waters for improving sustainable agri output in India.Under the agreement, Samunnati will support Plasma Waters technologys Proof of Concept demonstrations at their Centre of Excellence at Hyderabad and Chennai, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:21 IST
Business briefs

Agri value chain enabler Samunnati on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Miami-based water-tech company Plasma Waters for improving sustainable agri output in India.

Under the agreement, Samunnati will support Plasma Waters technology's 'Proof of Concept' demonstrations at their Centre of Excellence at Hyderabad and Chennai, the company said in a statement. They will introduce this technology to their Agri Enterprises, FPOs and farmers to bring tech innovations to the farming community's benefits.

Plasma Waters technology is already being tested on the field at large scale in the USA.

The Plasma Waters' continuous-flow cold plasma technology turns water into Plasma Activated Water (PAW), a natural microbicide and growth enhancer and provides a natural alternative that can replace the damaging impact from pesticides and can boost plant growth, disease resistance and stress tolerance levels.

''This revolutionary technology is a perfect example of symbiotic connection between conservation and deriving economic benefits for the farming community,'' Samunnati Founder and CEO Anil Kumar SG said. *** Vipul Organics receives ISO 45001 Certification for all 3 units in Maha * Specialty chemicals company Vipul Organics on Tuesday said it has received the ISO 45001 Certification for all its three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra.

The ISO 45001 Certification is for those organisations that are serious about improving employee safety, reducing workplace risks and for creating better and safer working conditions, the company said in a statement.

The specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment has received the ISO 45001 Certification for its units at Palghar, Ambernath and Tarapur.

''The ISO 45001:2018 certification becomes very important and showcases the importance that we pay to the health and safety of our employees,'' Vipul Organics Executive Director Mihir V Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022