Challenge is 2024 LS elections, says Tejashwi after CM Nitish's remark on 2025 Assembly polls

In response to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement about giving Tejashwi Yadav leadership for 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar, Yadav said that they are working together under the CM's guidance and the challenge is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which the Mahagathbandhan will fight now. "Right now we are working together, under Nitish Kumar's guidance. Challenge is the 2024 elections and we will fight for that," said Yadav.

The Chief Minister has said that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. "I am saying this from the beginning...He (Tejashwi Yadav) will definitely do it. You understand it right?" said Kumar in front of the media, on giving Tejashwi Yadav leadership for the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav is the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) founding president Lalu Prasad. Back in August, Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar.

Kumar, who was a long-time BJP ally before snapping ties in 2013 and again joining hands in 2017, said that there was a unanimous decision in the party meeting in the morning "to break off ties". JD-U and BJP had fought the 2020 assembly polls together and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister of the alliance though the BJP had won more seats. Nitish Kumar's ties with BJP stretched to over two decades and he was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996.

JD-U and RJD had fought the 2015 Bihar polls together. JD-U has 45 and the RJD has 79 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly. (ANI)

