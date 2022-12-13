Strategic technology deployed to boost agri sector: Minister

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said satellite-aided agritech revolution and startups are set to mark the next major breakthrough for India's farm sector after the Green Revolution of yesteryears.

The minister said satellite imaging and remote sensing technology from the Department of Space, genetic and agri-yield enhancing technologies from the Department of Biotechnology, irradiation and preservation of shelf-life techniques from the Department of Atomic Energy and food fortification research in CSIR labs will change the face of agriculture in India along with drones and geospatial data mapping. Singh was speaking after he and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar formally released the data products and services of RISAT-1A satellite for the user community here.

Singh said some of the unique operational applications which RISAT-1A offers include ''revolutionary radar images'' captured using high-end, strategic technology deployed for Defence. The same technologies will be widely utilised for civilian use in the agriculture sector, he noted. The minister said data from RISAT-1A include Kharif crop sowing prospect, estimating crop damage severity levels, forest cover mapping and water body mapping. Singh further said under the Modi government's SVAMITVA scheme, geospatial technology along with drones will survey over six lakh villages and also prepare pan-India 3D maps for 100 cities. The minister said the trinity of geospatial systems, drone policy and unlocked space sector will be a game-changer for Indian agriculture in both augmenting the farmers' income and realising the vision of USD 5 trillion economy.

