BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Danske Bank with fraud for allegedly misleading investors about anti-money laundering compliance failures in Estonia

* U.S. SEC SAYS IT CHARGES DANSKE BANK WITH FRAUD FOR MISLEADING INVESTORS ABOUT ITS ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COMPLIANCE FAILURES IN ESTONIA

SEC SAYS DANSKE BANK AGREED TO PAY $413 MILLION TO SETTLE SEC'S CHARGES.

