BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Danske Bank with fraud for allegedly misleading investors about anti-money laundering compliance failures in Estonia
Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:22 IST
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:
* U.S. SEC SAYS IT CHARGES DANSKE BANK WITH FRAUD FOR MISLEADING INVESTORS ABOUT ITS ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COMPLIANCE FAILURES IN ESTONIA
* SEC SAYS DANSKE BANK AGREED TO PAY $413 MILLION TO SETTLE SEC'S CHARGES. Source: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2022-220 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement